Skip to main content

Welcome to Buderus.

The right system solution for any situation - from apartments to large buildings.

Perfect climate at home and hot water convenience at any time.

Appealing design and outstanding product quality.

Buderus - We are the system experts.

Whether for heating, cooling or ventilation – we have the complete range of energy-efficient system solutions. We offer over 20,000 products, ranging from 2.7 kW to 19,200 kW, from a single source. If you would like more detailed information about our Buderus systems, please select your country. If you cannot find your country, please don't hesitate to contact us at any time via the contact form.

What we stand for

A brand with history and an innovative future.

Buderus is an important part of the Bosch Group. Our successful company tradition goes back to 1731 and has continued for almost 300 years. We have evolved from a heating manufacturer into a system designer, offering innovative technology, outstanding services and timeless design. We are now a sustainable solutions provider ready to face the challenges of our times.

We provide everything from a single source – whether for residential buildings, commerce or industry.

As full-service providers, we are the system experts for heating, cooling and ventilation. We develop tailor-made solutions for all applications and they robust, modular and networked. From single-family houses to industrial complexes, we produce efficient and sustainable system solutions, including the use of heat pumps, gas condensing boilers and hybrid systems. We plan and modernise solutions, increase their efficiency, reduce energy costs and can integrate renewable energies and innovative technologies.

Our expertise is your advantage.

With many years of expertise, we embody strong values – we offer a professional, reliable, personal service and close relationships. Our service is tailored to your requirements and takes a comprehensive approach, covering consultation and purchase, through to installation, maintenance and operation of solutions. We use innovative technology to meet the challenges of climate change. For example, this includes our heat pumps and hybrid systems, which use renewable energies and reduce CO2 emissions.

Contact

Do you want to write to ask questions about our products or to give positive feedback or suggestions for improvement?

Contact form

Our values

For us as the Buderus brand, it is our responsibility and obligation to treat all people equally and fairly, to value them and to respect them. We always want to express this in the language that we use, and therefore hope that everyone, for every formulation, whether female, male or other, feels addressed equally.